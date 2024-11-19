The 98th Division has begun conducting targeted raids based on precise intelligence against a central Hezbollah terror stronghold in southern Lebanon.

The forces are operating to remove threats to civilian communities in northern Israel. These are areas which threaten the city of Kiryat Shmona; they were targeted with air strikes before the ground forces entered.

The forces use intelligence information to strike their targets, and the ground forces are aided by the brigade's Fire Center and the IAF.

In coordination with the IAF, the troops have so far struck dozens of targets in the terror stronghold that were used to fire rockets into Israel, command centers, weapons storage facilities, and observation posts.

