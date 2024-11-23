US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israel'snewly-appointed Defense Minister Israel Katz, reaffirming the US administration's commitment to Israel's security.

In a Saturday statement, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed: "Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz today to review regional threats, discuss ongoing Israeli operations, and reaffirm the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security."

"Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL forces in Lebanon. He reiterated US commitment to a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border."

The statement added that Austin "urged the Government of Israel to continue to take steps to improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza and emphasized the US commitment to securing the release of all hostages, including US citizens."

Earlier this month, Austin held his first conversation with Katz.

Following the conversation, Katz wrote on X: "I thanked him for the US steadfast support for Israel since the beginning of the war, its commitment to our joint efforts to bring all hostages home, and for maintaining our strategic ties against the threats posed by Iran and its proxies."

"I expressed my gratitude for Secretary Austin’s condemnation of the severe attacks on Jews in Amsterdam and his offer to assist if needed. I am confident we will meet soon in Israel," he added.