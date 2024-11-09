Qatar will no longer serve as a diplomatic mediator between Israel and Hamas, a diplomatic source told AFP on Saturday.

According to the source, Qatar has declared that "as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith," they cannot continue acting as mediator.

The source added that, "as a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose."

Another source told Reuters that Qatar will not serve as mediator until both sides show "sincere willingness" to return to the negotiating table.

US and Qatari sources told CNN that in recent weeks Qatar agreed to remove Hamas from its territory, following a US request. The move aims to pressure the terror group to agree to a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal which will end the war in Gaza.

According to the report, about two weeks ago US officials told their Qatari counterparts that they must stop providing Hamas terrorists with refuge, and Qatar gave Hamas notice approximately one week ago.

However, a senior Hamas official claimed that the reports were "baseless" and intended only as a "pressure tactic." A Hamas source confirmed to AFP: "We have not been asked to leave Qatar."