Sirens sounded Tuesday morning in a long list of cities throughout central Israel and the Upper Galilee, following rocket fire from Lebanon.

Studios belonging to the haredi Kol Hai radio station were damaged in the rocket barrage on Israel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that four people were lightly injured, likely from broken glass, after the windows of the concrete structure they were in near Beit Lid shattered.

The IDF reported that five projectiles were fired towards central Israel. "Some projectiles were intercepted, fallen projectiles were identified," the IDF said. "The details are under review."

Ten projectiles were launched towards the Upper Galilee, some of which were intercepted; the rest fell in open areas.

Shortly afterwards, the IDF reported: "Following the sirens that sounded between 09:50 and 09:51 in the Upper Galilee, Western Galilee, and Central Galilee areas, approximately 25 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel."

"Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area. The details are under review."