Earlier on Saturday, the IAF completed additional intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah terrorist targets in the Dahieh, a key Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut, the IDF confirmed.

The targets included several Hezbollah command centers, and additional terrorist infrastructure. Hezbollah deliberately embedded its infrastructure in these civilian areas, using the Lebanese civilian population as a human shield.

Over the past week, the IAF struck dozens of Hezbollah command centers, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure sites in the Dahieh area of Beirut.

Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including by collecting prior intelligence, leveraging aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area.

The IDF added: "The strikes were directed toward Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and are part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to degrade Hezbollah's capability to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel and to dismantle the weapons production and storage facilities that Hezbollah established over the years in the Dahieh area."

