The IAF struck and eliminated terrorist Ahmad Sabhi Hazima, commander of Hezbollah's operations unit in the coastal sector, near Tyre in Lebanon.

Hazima advanced numerous terror attacks including infiltration plans into Israeli territory and firing anti-tank missiles at Israeli communities in the Western Galilee area prior to the IDF's "Northern Arrows" operation.

In his previous position, Hazima served as the deputy to the previous coastal sector commander, who was eliminated on November 17th, 2024. After his elimination, Ahmad Sabhi Hazima replaced him as the commander of the coastal sector.

"This elimination further impairs the Hezbollah terrorist organization's ability to advance and carry out terrorist activities from southern Lebanon against Israeli civilians on the northern border," the IDF stressed.

Later on Tuesday, the IDF reported: "A short while ago, the IAF struck Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon. Among the targets struck were weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile storage facilities, and weapons storage facilities belonging to Hezbollah's Aerial Defense unit."

"The additional storage facilities struck belonged to the ‘Nasser’ unit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks against communities in northern Israel and IDF troops."

The IDF added: "Since Tuesday morning, the IAF struck approximately 30 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including the launcher used to fire projectiles at the Western Galilee area on Monday, weapons storage facilities, terrorist infrastructure sites, command centers, and additional launchers."