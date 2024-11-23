For the past two months, troops of the 810th Brigade and the Alpinist Unit continued to conduct targeted, intelligence-based raids in the thicketed terrain of Mount Dov.

During these activities, the soldiers located and dismantled numerous Hezbollah weapons and terrorist infrastructure.

Over the past week, the soldiers located a Hezbollah launch site containing accommodation facilities and hideouts. In the compound, the troops located and confiscated an Iranian-manufactured cannon, rocket launchers, and rockets aimed toward Israel.

In addition, using a guided drone, the forces identified and destroyed a structure in which Hezbollah terrorists were hiding.

The rocket launcher in southern Lebanon
