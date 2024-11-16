Two senior officials from the Islamic Jihad terror group were eliminated in an Israeli strike in Damascus, Syria, on Thursday, the terror group confirmed.

Rasmi Abu Issa served as head of Islamic Jihad's foreign relations team, and Abdul Aziz al-Minawi was part of the terror group's political bureau.

"IAF fighter planes, guided by the Northern Command, attacked a number of military buildings and command centers belonging to Islamic Jihad in Syria," the IDF confirmed Thursday. "This strike constitutes a significant hit to the organization's command and its operatives."

"Islamic Jihad, led by its leaders who sit outside of the Gaza Strip, carried out the October 7 massacre alongside Hamas, and has continued to carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel ever since."

A statement by Syria's Defense Ministry said, "Israel attacked at around 3:20 p.m. a number of residential buildings in Al Mazzeh and in the Qudesia area in the suburbal area of Damascus. Fifteen people were killed and sixteen were injured, among them women and children."