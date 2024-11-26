The IDF is deepening its entry into Lebanon, and operating near the Litani River and in the Saluki area for the first time since Israel exited Lebanon in the year 2000.

The troops of the 91st Division are continuing to conduct scans to clear terrorist infrastructure, weapons, and rocket launchers in southern Lebanon's mountainous and forested, and urban terrain, which was used as a base by Hezbollah for terror attacks on northern Israel.

In the Saluki area, the Commando Brigade Combat Team conducted a targeted raid on terrorist infrastructure. The troops located hundreds of weapons, underground terrorist infrastructure, and dozens of ready-to-fire rocket launchers.

In the area of Litani River, the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, including reservist troops from the 769th Brigade, the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion, and the Shaldag Unit, conducted intelligence-based raids based on terrorist infrastructure concealed in the complex terrain. The soldiers raided several terrorist targets, engaged in close-quarters combat with terrorists, located and destroyed dozens of launchers, thousands of rockets and missiles, and weapons storage facilities hidden in the mountainside, including cannons.

"The troops of the 91st Division are continuing to conduct both offensive and defensive missions in the northern arena," the IDF added.