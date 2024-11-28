An IDF UAV on Thursday morning struck a vehicle in Markaba in southern Lebanon, near the Israeli border.

According to local reports, a number of people were injured at the scene.

The IDF stressed that the UAV struck near a vehicles in order to distance it from the border area.

Since the ceasefire was signed, the IDF has twice fired shots at Hezbollah terrorists violating the terms of the ceasefire by nearing the Israeli border.

The IDF has already arrested four Hezbollah terrorists, including a local commander, who entered the forbidden area, and clarified that it will continue to act "determinedly" against any violations.

Early on Thursday afternoon, the IDF stressed: "Over the past hour, several suspects were identified arriving with vehicles to a number of areas in southern Lebanon, breaching the conditions of the ceasefire."

"The IDF opened fire toward them," the statement stressed, adding that, "The IDF remains in southern Lebanon and will actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement."

Meanwhile, Lebanese citizens were documented returning to their homes in southern Lebanon. Local television stations showed residents wandering freely in Al-Khiyam, approximately five kilometers from Metula, and walking a few meters away from an IDF tank still stationed in the area.

Lebanese residents in Ayta ash Shab rushed to remove an Israeli flag which had been hung on the water tower by IDF soldiers.

The Lebanese military announced: "We call on citizens to be patient in returning to villages and towns. We are taking the necessary steps to station soldiers in the south of the country."