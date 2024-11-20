The IAF on Wednesday morning conducted a half-hour-long pursuit of three UAVs launched by Hezbollah towards northern Israel.

The UAVs set off sirens in many communities in the Western Galilee, Upper Galilee, Carmel, and Haifa Bay areas.

"Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration between 06:26 and 06:46 in the Western and Upper Galilee, Haifa Bay and Carmel areas, three UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF reported.

"Interception attempts were made and fallen projectiles were identified in the Western Galilee area. No injuries were reported."

One of the UAVs fell near Betzet, and a second fell near Akko (Acre). Security forces arrived at a third site near Kiryat Tivon, where the third UAV seems to have fallen.