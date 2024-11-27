Lebanese citizens on Wednesday morning returned to their homes near the Lebanon-Israel border, following a ceasefire agreement between the two countries' governments.

Footage also showed Lebanese walking freely in southern Lebanon and moving between IDF tanks, stationed to ensure Hezbollah does not return to the border area.

Though Lebanese are returning home, Israelis evacuated from northern Israel do not feel that it is safe to return home, and are not expected to do so in the near future.

Early on Wednesday morning, Hezbollah terrorists neared the Lebanese village of Kfarkela, which overlooks the northern Israeli town of Metula. Spotting the terrorists, the Israeli forces fired warning shots.

The ceasefire took effect at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning , and stipulates that Hezbollah and all other armed groups in Lebanon will not carry out any offensive action against Israel, and in return Israel will not carry out any offensive military action against targets in Lebanon, including by land, air and sea.

In addition, Israel and Lebanon will recognize the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, even though, "these obligations do not negate Israel’s or Lebanon’s inherent right to self-defense," the agreement stated.