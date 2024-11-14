Over the past day, the IAF struck over 100 terror targets in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities, launchers aimed toward Israeli territory, command centers, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.

In southern Lebanon, a weapons storage facility and additional terrorist infrastructure sites in the area were struck by IDF artillery and aerial strikes.

Over the past day, the troops also located and dismantled rocket launchers, anti-tank missile launchers, terrorist infrastructure, and several explosives stockpiles.

In addition, the IAF struck command centers and weapons storage facilities and eliminated terrorists, and located underground infrastructure sites, mortars, and numerous launchers aimed toward Israeli civilians.

Simultaneously, IDF troops continue their operational activity against terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the Beit Lahia and Jabaliya areas. Over the past day, the troops located a large amount of weapons and eliminated dozens of terrorists from the air and ground. Moreover, a terrorist cell that launched anti-tank missiles and fired at the troops was eliminated.

The IAF also struck a weapons storage facility and eliminated a terrorist while he was transferring weapons into the facility.