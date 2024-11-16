Magen David Adom Director General Eli Bin on Saturday night reported that in a rocket barrage on the Haifa area, damage was caused to vehicles, a building, electric power lines, and a synagogue.

The barrage, launched from Lebanon, including approximately ten projectiles, the IDF said.

At a second site, a building was hit.

MDA paramedics evacuated five people to Rambam Health Care Campus after they suffered light injuries while running for shelter. A sixteen-year-old girl suffered shock.

According to the Fire and Rescue Service, at one of the site, a vehicle burst into flames, and damage was caused to several buildings nearby: "As of now, we do not know of anyone injured or trapped, but the firefighters are at the scene together with medical teams and Israel Police, and are continuing to search in order to ensure there are no such victims. We will continue to report as we know further details."