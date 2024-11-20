On Sunday, the IAF eliminated the commanders of Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile and operations unit in the coastal sector.

Both terrorists "were responsible for terror attacks against Israeli civilians, including missile attacks on civilian communities in the Western Galilee area and the coastal plain in Israel," the IDF stressed.

"The elimination of these commanders further degrade Hezbollah’s ability to carry out terror attacks from southern Lebanon against Israeli civilians."

Additionally, IDF troops are continuing limited, localized, targeted raids in southern Lebanon to remove threats to Israeli civilians. The forces located weapons storage facilities and struck terrorist command centers and sites during joint ground and aerial activity.

Over the past day, the IAF struck over 100 terror targets in Lebanon, including launchers, weapons storage facilities, command centers, and military structures.