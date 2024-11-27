A senior Hamas official said that the terrorist organization will agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, following the ceasefire agreement on the northern front, as reported on Wednesday morning by the French news agency AFP.

According to the senior official, this is the first time that Hamas has shown any consent to a ceasefire and to give up the condition of a complete cessation of the war, which Hamas has insisted on in recent months.

At the same time, it is not clear if and how many hostages will be released as part of the agreement.

A security source said last week that Israel is closer to an agreement with Hamas than it has been throughout the past year.

According to the source, this is a "humanitarian" deal, that includes the release of the humanitarian hostages, a 42-day ceasefire, the release of terrorists, and additional heavy prices that Israel will be required to pay.

The senior emphasized: "There will be prices for the deal, but we are convinced that after 42 days we will know how to fight again." The security source said that it is inevitable that a hostage deal will be realized even before the new administration takes office in the US in January.