Troops of the Commando Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, have been conducting limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence in recent days in complex terrain in southern Lebanon, in the area from which missiles and rockets were fired toward Israeli communities.

With the use of special equipment, airstrikes and tank fire, the troops are eliminating terrorists as well sweeping the area to locate and dismantle rocket launchers, underground infrastructure, and weapons.

The 7th Armored Brigade, operating under the Commando Brigade Combat Team, located an underground shaft used as a weapons storage facility. Inside, they found crates of equipment containing explosives, ammunition, and grenades. The infrastructure was dismantled using explosives.

A truck was found containing a mobile rocket launcher aimed at Israeli communities.

Additionally, Commando Brigade troops located anti-tank missiles, mortar shells, military vests loaded with combat equipment belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and over 25 crates containing new rockets ready for launch. All the weapons and equipment were seized or dismantled.