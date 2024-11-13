Iran has decided to delay its attack on Israel, Sky News Arabic reported Wednesday.

According to the report, the delay is temporary, until negotiations begin between Iran and US President-elect Donald Trump.

Iran had promised to take revenge following Israel's retaliatory strikes last month. Israel's historic strike followed a massive missile barrage on October 1, in which Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel, causing extensive damage but no casualties.

In response, later that month, Israel targeted Iranian military sites. Iran initially downplayed the extent of the damage but later promised to attack Israel - but not before the US elections, so as not to tip the scale in favor of Trump. Now, following Trump's victory, Iran has announced that it will delay its response further.