A woman in her 70s was seriously injured on Monday evening, shortly before midnight, in a barrage of ten rockets that were launched from Lebanon at Nahariya and the surrounding area.

Magen David Adom reported that two injured people were treated at the scene of a fallen rocket, one in serious condition and the other, a man in his 80s, in light condition. The two were injured in a residential building that took a direct hit. The woman suffered shrapnel wounds to her head. The man suffered a shrapnel wound to his ear. They were evacuated to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

In addition, several people were treated for anxiety.

Before the fall, sirens were sounded in the area. The IDF said, “Following the sirens that sounded in the Western Galilee area, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, fallen projectiles were identified in the area.”

The barrage on Nahariya came hours after the Home Front Command announced changes to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

As part of the changes, the activity scale in the areas of the Confrontation Line, Northern Golan and Southern Golan (in the communities of Qatsrin and Kidmat Tsvi) will change from Partial Activity to Limited Activity.

Earlier on Monday evening, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on Syrian routes along the Syria-Lebanon border, used as smuggling routes to transfer weapons to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

“‏These strikes follow similar operations in recent weeks targeting Syrian regime smuggling routes in the area. This is another step in the IDF’s ongoing efforts to degrade the capabilities of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, which is responsible for smuggling weapons used in terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF forces,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

“‏The IDF remains committed to preventing Hezbollah’s weapons buildup, which poses a direct threat to Israeli civilians,” it added.

“‏With the support of the Syrian regime, Hezbollah continues to systematically exploit civilian infrastructure for its terrorist activities.”