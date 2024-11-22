Sirens warning of a rocket and missile attack were sounded early Friday morning, shortly after 2:00 a.m., in Haifa and the area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted.

Magen David Adom reported that teams went out to search areas in which reports were received. At this stage, there are no reports of injuries.

On Thursday morning, Braen Direktor, 27, from Maalot-Tarshiha, was killed in a rocket strike on a park in Nahariya.

He is the fourth person to be killed in Nahariya in less than a month.

During the barrage of ten rockets fired towards Nahariya and surrounding areas, one of the rockets struck a park in the city, and the man was hit by rocket shrapnel.

Following the sirens, the IDF confirmed that "approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Most of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified."

Earlier on Thursday morning, sirens warning of an infiltration of a hostile aircraft were activated in communities in the Western Galilee, including Rosh Hanikra and Nahariya.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the sirens were sounded following the identification of a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

After about 20 minutes, the Home Front Command announced that the incident had concluded.

The IDF later said, "Following the sirens that sounded between 6:25 a.m. and 6:36 a.m. regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the Western Galilee area."

"Fallen fragments from the interception were identified in the Western Galilee area. At this moment, no injuries were reported," it added.