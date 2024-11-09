Over the past week, the IDF's 810th "Mountain" Brigade, led by the Alpinist Unit specializing in combat in mountainous terrain, along with the brigade's battalions, have been conducting limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence in the outskirts of the Chebaa village with the aim of exposing and dismantling Hezbollah’s launch infrastructure and locating weapons and intelligence assets of the enemy in thicketed, mountainous terrain.

During the course of the activity, troops of the unit located and dismantled underground infrastructure, rocket launchers, weapons stockpiles, and military infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The brigade expanded its activity in the area to the outskirts of Chebaa. The area was used as a launch site from which numerous attacks were carried out toward the Golan Heights, including the rocket strike on a soccer field in Majdal Shams, in which 12 children were killed and other incidents throughout the region.

"For the past two months, the Alpinists Unit has been working in the Mount Dov and Hermon areas in order to locate Hezbollah and other enemy infrastructure," the unit's commander, Major (res.) Amir said. "Here, in this nature reserve used by the Radwan fighters, we found large amounts of weapons, infrastructure, and launchers. We are clearing the entire area in order to prevent fire towards and harm to residents of northern Israel, and obviously in order to allow them to return to normal life, as soon as possible."