The IDF has released for publication that Sergeant First Class (res.) Roi Sasson, aged 21, from Mevaseret Zion, a soldier in the 90th "Nahshon" Battalion, Kfir Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the same incident the "Nahshon" battalion officer, Lt. Col. Yoel Glickman was seriously injured.

A day before he was injured in clashes with terrorists in Gaza, Lt. Col. Glickman recorded a message to fallen soldier Captain Yogev Pazy from the battlefield. "We are continuing the mission that you stopped. It was important to you to always be first in every attack. You were an unusual officer. We are fighitng for the survival of the state of Israel, nothing less. We will follow in your footsteps, Pazy," said Glickman.

Roi Sasson is the 800th soldier to fall since the start of the Swords of Iron war.

Yesterday the IDF announced that Sergeant First Class (Res.) Omer Moshe Gaeldor, aged 30, from Jerusalem, a soldier from the 5111st Battalion, Golani Brigade, was killed during combat in southern Lebanon.

During the incident in which Sergeant First Class Gaeldor fell, three soldiers from the 5111st Battalion, Golani Brigade, were severely injured.

The soldiers that were injured were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital. Their families have been notified.

Gaeldor is survived by his wife Adi and two children - Aluma age 8 months and Neta 3, his parents Re'aya and Oren. In recent years Gaeldor suffered from a serious illness and had since returned to active reserve duty. only two weeks ago he danced with his family at his brother Hadar's wedding.