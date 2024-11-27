On Tuesday night, shortly before a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon took effect, the IDF targeted a secret but critical Hezbollah factory, causing severe damage.

The factory, which manufactured surface-to-surface weapons, was a site which Hezbollah had attempted to hide.

It is reported that the IDF held off on attacking it until the last moment.

The structure was attacked with 100 bombs, so as to completely put it out of use.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon went into effect at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning , hours after the Israeli Cabinet on Tuesday evening approved the ceasefire deal, which was brokered by the US, by a majority of 10 to 1.

The agreement stipulates that Hezbollah and all other armed groups in Lebanon will not carry out any offensive action against Israel, and in return Israel will not carry out any offensive military action against targets in Lebanon, including by land, air and sea.

In addition, Israel and Lebanon will recognize the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, even though, "these obligations do not negate Israel’s or Lebanon’s inherent right to self-defense," the agreement stated.

Under the agreement, Israel will gradually withdraw its forces to south of the Blue Line over a period of up to 60 days. The United States will simultaneously promote indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in order to reach a recognized land border.