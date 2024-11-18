Sirens were sounded early Monday morning, shortly after midnight, in the city of Eilat following a suspected infiltration of a hostile aircraft.

Several minutes later, the Home Front Command stated that the incident had concluded.

IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that the IAF intercepted a UAV that approached Israel from the east.

The UAV was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, it added.

Later, the IDF issued a further update, stating that during the interception of the UAV in Eilat, several interceptors were launched toward the target.

One of the interceptors fell in the area. As of now, no reports of injuries have been received. The incident is under review.

This past Wednesday, sirens warning of a hostile aircraft infiltration were sounded in Eilat.

A short time later, the IDF confirmed that a UAV that was launched from the east was intercepted by an Israeli Navy missile boat.

The Iranian-backed militias in Iraq claimed responsibility for launching the intercepted UAV, claiming they had fired towards a "vital target" in Eilat.