This week, IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment in the Kfarkela area in southern Lebanon along with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 91st Division, BG Shai Klapper, and other commanders.

"Hezbollah has paid a big price, its chain of command has collapsed, many of its operatives have been killed, and extensive infrastructure dismantled," Halevi said. "This organization will continue to fire, and we will continue to fight, to implement plans, to go further, conduct deep strikes, and hit Hezbollah very hard. We will stop when we know that we are bringing back the residents (of northern Israel) in safety."

"We maintain a close watch on Iran, Yemen, Iraq, terrorism in Judea and Samaria, and two days ago, we were in Gaza. Also there, it’s far from quiet. Reserve soldiers are doing outstanding work, and we hear the same voices everywhere—serious, responsible, aware of the gravity of the moment, and genuinely ready to do whatever it takes. They tell us, the commanders, and I believe they’re telling the country as well, we are giving it our all, take care of us properly. This is a significant statement.

"We are making significant efforts to address this. We’ve allocated substantial resources alongside the government, focusing on families as well. We understand how challenging this is—it’s abundantly clear. I receive letters from reserve soldiers’ wives, reflecting the hardships, which are understandable. We are striving to improve care for families. Some commendable efforts have been made, and we aim to do even more."