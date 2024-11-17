Mohammed Afif, the Media Relations Officer for the Hezbollah terrorist organization, was eliminated today (Sunday), in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, Lebanese media and Reuters reported.

There has been no official announcement from Israel.

Last week, Afif told Hezbollah fighters that they are "perhaps determining the fate of the Middle East," the Tehran Times reported.

"The enemy is still unable to occupy a single Lebanese village, and the epic of the al-Khiam Fortress stands as a living testament to heroism," he claimed.

He also stated that "The Israeli claims about our depleted missile stock are mere fabrications; our missiles will surprise."