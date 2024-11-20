The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on Wednesday on a resolution to end the war in Gaza. Israel is putting a lot of pressure on the US to veto the proposal.

On the other hand, talks are going on between initiators of the proposal on the Arab side and the US, in an attempt to change the final wording of the resolution, so that the Americans will avoid vetoing it.

Currently, the proposal includes a demand for a permanent and not conditional immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It will include a lame statement regarding the release of the hostages, but will not state any stipulation for this. It also states that aid to Gaza must be increased and what was defined as "activities to starve Palestinians" stopped.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said before the council meeting that "any decision that does not condition the ceasefire with the release of the hostages, means the abandonment of 101 hostages. I believe that the US will not lend a hand to such an offensive and unilateral decision."