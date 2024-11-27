The IAF struck and eliminated terrorist Morad Rajoub in Gaza City, one of two terrorists involved in a May 2002 bombing attack in the southern city of Be'er Sheva.

Approximately ten civilians were injured in the attack, and Rajoub was sentenced to 38 years in prison, only to be released in the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner swap deal.

Following the IDF's advance warnings to the civilian population to move away from the combat zone in Jabaliya and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, the IAF and IDF artillery on Tuesday night struck dozens of Hamas weapons storage facilities, military structures, and significant terrorist infrastructure sites.

These targets were struck as a result of intelligence collected from the interrogations of terrorists who were apprehended in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF eliminated Mumin Al-Jabari, a senior terrorist in Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade’s sniper unit, who operated in a room within a structure that previously served as the Al-Tabaeen school.

Al-Jabari directed and carried out terror attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip and stored a large amount of weapons in the room in which he operated.