Over 100 Israeli citizens have recently reported suspected recruitment attempts by Iranian intelligence.

Israel Hayom quoted security officials stating that due to these reports, there is an ongoing need to foil dozens of espionage attempts and clandestine operations within Israel daily.

Most reports involve online profiles familiar to Israeli security agencies and those previously exposed by ISA as fake profiles used by Iranian intelligence to try to recruit Israeli citizens.

The Iranians operate by 'spraying' appeals out online to make numerous contacts while maintaining communication with anyone who responds, hence the push to raise public awareness of the recruitment attempts.

"Citizen alertness is one of the means of dealing with the threat, and also continues to prevent the Iranians' intentions to spy within Israel," security officials say.