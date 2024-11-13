At the beginning of the month of October, the IAF struck and eliminated Hezbollah's Commander of the Khiam area, Muhammad Musa Salah, in the area of Khiam.

Salah directed many terror attacks against the State of Israel, and was responsible for the launches of more than 2,500 projectiles toward the areas of the Golan Heights, the Upper Galilee, the Galilee Panhandle, and toward IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.

During an additional strike on Sunday in southern Lebanon, terrorist Ayman Muhammad Nabulsi, the incoming commander of the Nasser Unit's anti-tank missile array in Hajir, was eliminated.

Furthermore, during additional precise strikes, the IDF eliminated the Hezbollah commander of the Ghajar area, as well as terrorist Hajj Ali Yussef Salah, who served as the Hezbollah commander of the Tebnit area.

Following the strikes, the IDF stressed: "This further degrades Hezbollah's capability to carry out terror attacks from southern Lebanon against Israeli civilians on the northern border. The IDF will continue to operate to thwart any danger or threat against the State of Israel."