The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah, reports this morning (Tuesday) that although Lebanon drafted a response to the American ceasefire agreement proposal and submitted it yesterday, the level of optimism among Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati has decreased.

The report stated "American envoy Amos Hochstein faces a last chance for an agreement - three days of negotiations conducted under fire."

According to the report, there are two main clauses causing pessimism in the Lebanese leadership regarding the possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement.

The first clause is the self-defense clause allowing Israel to operate in Lebanon whenever it breaches the agreement - an issue that Lebanon is not willing to agree on at all.

The second clause concerns the composition of the body overseeing the implementation of Resolution 1701. The Lebanese oppose Germany or Britain being part of the process.

Other media outlets in Lebanon claimed that the U.S. primarily pressures to conclude the issue of preventing arms smuggling from Syria to Hezbollah and the Lebanese army's approach to the matter.