Commanding Officer of the IDF's Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, on Tuesday conducted a situational assessment and field tour with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Corps and the Maneuvering Unit in the Ground Forces, MG Dan Goldfus, Commanding Officer of the 98th Division, BG Guy Levy, and Commanding Officer of the 7th Brigade, COL Elad Tzuri, regarding the division's ground operations in new objectives in southern Lebanon.

During the assessment, the commanders discussed the importance of the forces’ actions on the ground in creating the necessary conditions for the safe return of northern residents to their homes. They expressed great appreciation for the efforts of both reservists and active-duty personnel and approved plans for continued operations.

Speaking during the assessment, Gordin explained, "We are in the middle of an offensive in this area. There are very good achievements so far and you have a big role in this. It begins with our firepower targeting the organization’s firepower capabilities, which have been dramatically reduced."

"We are operating with the overall goal of creating the conditions for the safe return of the northern residents to their homes. This is an important, moral goal, and the basis of Northern Command's objective — to protect the residents.

"In my view, it’s hard to overstate the contribution, the quality, and the impressive willingness you demonstrate at every moment. Every one of you has set aside something important — whether it be your wedding date, the birth of your children, an exam at school, or a major project at work. All these things are deeply meaningful to all of you, and you’ve put them aside. This is just one example of your dedication, your pursuit of values, and the essence of Israeli society, which is so vital. For this, once again, my deep appreciation. And we must continuously express our gratitude to everyone involved."