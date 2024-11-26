The board at the conclusion of the inquiry

The Civilian Board of Inquiry into the October 7th massacre has published its findings, finding a series of Israel's top officials responsible for the state's failures that day. Its primary recommendation is the immediate establishment of a national inquiry committee to investigate the disaster.

The report discusses the failures leading to the disaster, the conduct during the initial hours of war, and the ongoing dereliction of duty during the remainder of the war.

According to the conclusions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly received repeated warnings from senior security figures months before the war, but these were not addressed in-depth, nor was there consideration for possible errors in the prevailing concept that 'Hamas is deterred.'

The board addressed the question, "If he was warned, why was no action taken?" The board's findings indicate strategic national security decisions remained unchecked, with no true discussion space to build a comprehensive picture.

The committee places personal responsibility on several political and military figures of the past decade, foremost among them PM Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and Intelligence Chief Aharon Haliva.

Regarding PM Netanyahu, the committee noted he "crippled all decision-making centers, such as the Cabinet and National Security Council, preventing any serious discussion on key security issues."

The Defense Minister, Chief of Staff, Intelligence Chief, and their predecessors were noted for certain responsibilities, such as reducing IDF troop levels around Gaza and inadequate troop readiness.

Responsibility also extends to former PMs Bennett and Lapid for maintaining the 'money for quiet' doctrine during their terms.

Chiefs of Staff of the last decade were also implicated, including Benny Gantz, who participated in recent governments.

"No significant processes to guard against development of the misconception were identified, suggesting strategic thinking lacks currently," the board stated.

Committee members include retired judge Varda Alsheikh, former General and MK Ilan Ben-Reuven, former Police Commissioner Shlomo Aharonishky, Brigadier General in reserves Yehudit Gaserio, and former Beit She'an Mayor Rafi Ben-Shitrit, who lost his son, Sgt. First Class Elroi Ben-Shitrit, in the battles on October 7.