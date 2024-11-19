IDF forces are continuing targeted operations against terror targets in southern Lebanon, destroying terror infrastructure and confiscating weapons.

During searches in the area, the troops located and dismantled an underground terrorist infrastructure dozens of meters long where hundreds of weapons, ammunition, cannons, RPGs, and more, were located and confiscated.

During operations in southern Lebanon IDF troops found a weapons depot, including ammunition, firearms, explosives, and an observation post in the courtyard of a school in a village in southern Lebanon.

In a separate building in the area, the forces located and destroyed rocket launchers, antitank missiles, enemy documents, military equipment, and more.

The weapons were confiscated, the IDF noted, stressing, "This serves as further proof of Hezbollah’s cynical use of civilian infrastructure for its terrorist activities, which endangers the residents of southern Lebanon."