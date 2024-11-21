Sirens warning of an infiltration of a hostile aircraft were activated on Thursday morning in communities in the Western Galilee, including Rosh Hanikra and Nahariya.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the sirens were sounded following the identification of a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

After about 20 minutes, the Home Front Command announced that the incident had concluded.

The IDF later said, “Following the sirens that sounded between 6:25 a.m. and 6:36 a.m. regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the Western Galilee area, a UAV that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF.”

“Fallen fragments from the interception were identified in the Western Galilee area. At this moment, no injuries were reported,” it added.

On Wednesday morning, the IAF conducted a half-hour-long pursuit of three UAVs launched by Hezbollah towards northern Israel.

The UAVs set off sirens in many communities in the Western Galilee, Upper Galilee, Carmel, and Haifa Bay areas.

"Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration between 06:26 and 06:46 in the Western and Upper Galilee, Haifa Bay and Carmel areas, three UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement.

"Interception attempts were made and fallen projectiles were identified in the Western Galilee area. No injuries were reported."

One of the UAVs fell near Betzet, and a second fell near Acre. Security forces arrived at a third site near Kiryat Tivon, where the third UAV seems to have fallen.