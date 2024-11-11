Sirens were sounded on Monday morning, shortly before 6:00 a.m., in Beit Shemesh and the area.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit later said that the IAF intercepted one projectile that approached Israel from the direction of Yemen.

The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

A fire broke out in the Beit Shemesh area as a result of fragments that fell in the area following the interception.

On Sunday evening, before midnight, sirens were sounded in the Upper Galilee area.

The IDF later said that a suspicious aerial target crossed from Lebanon and was monitored by the IAF. It was subsequently intercepted.

Before that, a UAV entered Israel from Lebanon and hit the Amakim region, without sirens sounding. The UAV caused damage but there were no injuries.