Gazan cleric Dr. Salman al-Dahi recently issued a fatwa against the October 7th massacre, stating that Hamas's attack went against Islamic law regarding holy wars because it was doomed to fail.

"A holy war is only permitted to preserve the soul and its religious, personal, and financial interests, and the necessities of its establishment. It is not permitted in the case of inability to achieve that," Salman wrote.

"This attack has led to the death of a hundred thousand souls without achieving any of the declared goals of a holy war, except for bringing the issue of Palestinians to the attention of the parts of the world that are honest and just," he writes.

"Even so, and even should the occupier kill a hundred thousand more, the Palestinian people will remain a bargaining chip. This way will not bring freedom, dignity, or trust," Salman points out.

He ended by exhorting politicians from all sides to bring the war to an end. "Politicians, stop the Flood (Hamas's name for the war). Remember, God has given us the sacred trust of our souls, and he would sooner see the world destroyed than see people killed; and remember, God will question you about this on the Day of Resurrection."