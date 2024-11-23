The IDF on Saturday evening responded to the release of footage showing a hostage who had been killed - alive.

"This evening, the Hamas terrorist organization released footage allegedly showing a hostage who had been killed. We are examining the information, and at this stage, we cannot confirm or refute it," an IDF statement read. "IDF representatives are in contact with her family and are keeping them updated with all available information."

"Hamas continues to engage in psychological terror and act with extreme brutality.

"Please refrain from spreading rumors and information that may harm the families of the hostages."

The family has asked that the public refrain from sharing the video.