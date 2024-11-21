A man aged about 30 was murdered Thursday morning in a rocket strike on Nahariya.

During the barrage of ten rockets fired towards Nahariya and surrounding areas, one of the rockets struck a park in the city, and the man was hit by rocket shrapnel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) initially reported that one man was critically injured in the strike, and shortly afterwards announced his death.

MDA EMT Dor Vaknin said: "We arrived in an open area near a park, and we saw a man in his 30s lying unconscious with shrapnel wounds on his body. We conducted medical tests but he had no signs of life and we were forced to declare his death."

Following the sirens, the IDF confirmed that "approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Most of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified."

United Hatzalah EMT Barak Lavi said, "Passersby told us that he was hit by shrapnel while in the public park. Unfortunately, we had no choice but to wait for his death to be declared at the scene, due to the type of difficult injuries that he suffered from."

Earlier on Thursday morning, sirens warning of an infiltration of a hostile aircraft were activated on Thursday morning in communities in the Western Galilee, including Rosh Hanikra and Nahariya.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the sirens were sounded following the identification of a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

After about 20 minutes, the Home Front Command announced that the incident had concluded.

The IDF later said, "Following the sirens that sounded between 6:25 a.m. and 6:36 a.m. regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the Western Galilee area."

"Fallen fragments from the interception were identified in the Western Galilee area. At this moment, no injuries were reported," it added.