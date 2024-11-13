The Islamic Jihad terror organization has continued its psychological terrorism, publishing on Wednesday morning an additional sign of life from hostage Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov.

Troufanov, who marked his 29th birthday on Tuesday, and his partner Sapir Cohen, were kidnapped from his parents' home in Nir Oz during the October 7 massacre. This is the third sign of life received from him in the more than a year that has passed since his kidnapping.

Troufanov's mother Yelena and grandmother Irena were kidnapped during the massacre and released in a November 2023 prisoner swap deal, as was his partner Sapir. His father, Vitaly, was murdered on October 7.

Earlier this week, Yalena said: "Tomorrow is the birthday of Sasha, my only son. This is the second birthday of his that we are marking when he is still in captivity. Last year, we marked his birthday when I was in Hamas' tunnels and I did not know what his fate was. I had only one wish in my heart: That he should be alive."

"Now I have another wish: I want him to come back to me, healthy and whole, in his body and soul, and very soon. That is what I wish for you, my only child, my beloved child. Return to us quickly, stand strong, so that we can celebrate your birthday together, with true happiness in our hearts."