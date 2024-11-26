Sergeant First Class Yona Betzalel Brief, aged 23, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, died Tuesday morning after being severely injured in combat on October 7, 2023.

Brief served as a combat medic in the Duvdevan Unit, Commando Brigade, and was severely injured during combat in the communities near the Gaza Strip.

He was hospitalized for over a year in Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital. In the past day, his condition deteriorated greatly, and he passed away.

Following his deterioration, his family had planned to hold a special prayer session for his recovery at the Western Wall.

Brief had been injured around five months before the October 7 massacre, during military operations in Tulkarm. After he recovered, he decided not to give up on the rest of his military service, and returned to his unit. On the morning of October 7, he was called to Kfar Aza along with other soldiers and joined the battles, which saw the elimination of dozens of Hamas terrorists. It was during these battles that Brief suffered the critical injury that eventually led to his death.