Lebanon on Sunday evening delivered its response to a US-brokered ceasefire proposal, submitting it to the American embassy in Beirut.

According to Lebanon’s LBC network, the response was described as "positive."

The proposed truce draft was presented last week by the US Ambassador to Lebanon to Nabih Berri, the speaker of the Lebanese parliament and a key ally of Hezbollah.

The LBC report further stated that Lebanon is now anticipating the arrival of US special envoy Amos Hochstein, who is expected to visit the region on Tuesday, to finalize the details of the agreement.

On Saturday, Lebanese news website al-Modon revealed details from the draft for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.

The proposal includes a full Israeli withdrawal from the occupied areas, the deployment of 5,000 Lebanese troops in southern Lebanon, and granting exclusive military authority in the area to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

The agreement also states that the LAF will be assisted in controlling the border crossings and preventing weapons smuggling.

The draft also includes the reactivation of UNIFIL and scans in the area by the LAF to ensure that there are no unauthorized arms in the south of the country.

After a two-month truce, Lebanon, Israel, and UNIFL will reconvene to discuss the marking of the land border and 13 other points of conflict.