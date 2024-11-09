Troops of the 769th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, are conducting limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in several villages in southern Lebanon near the border as part of the defense and offensive activities in the area.

So far, the troops have dismantled approximately 300 terrorist infrastructure, eliminated terrorists, and located underground infrastructure, numerous weapons and ammunition storage facilities.

Among the weapons and equipment discovered were tactical combat equipment, intelligence documents, Kornet missiles, and RPGs.

Additionally, in a targeted raid on a weapons storage facility on the outskirts of a village in southern Lebanon, the troops discovered a mobile missile system ready for launch, containing 24 rockets aimed at the communities of the Galilee Panhandle. The missile system was concealed in a dense forest and connected to a civilian structure.

The weapons were confiscated and brought into Israel.