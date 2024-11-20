The US on Wednesday warned Iraq that Israel is no longer willing to ignore the daily launches towards it from Iraqi territory.

According to reports, the US sent a message to the Iraqi government warning that all diplomatic efforts to prevent Israel from striking in Iraq have been exhausted. The Iraqi government was also warned that Israel is preparing to attack - possibly within hours.

According to Sky News Arabic, Al Hadath, and Al Arabiya, the US message also said that if Iraq takes immediate action against the pro-Iranian militias operating from its territory, Israel will not attack, but Israel's patience is wearing thin.

On Tuesday, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani promised to block any Israeli attack against the Iranian militias.

In a statement, he warned, "Decisions on war and peace are reserved solely for the Iraqi government, and the Iraqi government continues its steps that culminated in the seizure of weapons that were about to be launched. "We will hold accountable anyone who participates in this type of activity, which threatens Iraq's security and territorial integrity," he added. Al-Sudani’s announcement came one day after Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar sent a letter to the President of the UN Security Council, calling on the Council to take immediate action regarding the activity of the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, whose territory is being used to attack Israel.

Earlier this week, a hostile UAV that was launched from Iraq and infiltrated Israeli territory from the east was shot down near Yavne in central Israel.

In October, two IDF soldiers - Sergeant Daniel Aviv Haim Sofer and Corporal Tal Dror, both 19 - were killed when a UAV launched from Iraq landed in northern Israel.

In September, two UAVs were launched by the Shia militias in Iraq at the city of Eilat. One of the UAVs was intercepted outside of Israeli airspace and the other struck a building in the city.

Fires broke out in the city's port and near the Herod's Hotel as a result of falling shrapnel.

A similar incident occurred in northern Israel that same month.

Israel is not alone in its sentiments: In July, the US struck targets in Iraq in "self-defense."