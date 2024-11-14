IDF: Over the past week, the IAF struck and dismantled over 140 Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon.

These launchers posed an immediate threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.

Among the launchers struck was the launcher from which projectiles were fired toward the Western Galilee area on Wednesday night, as well as the launchers from which projectiles were fired toward central Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additionally, the IAF struck and eliminated a battalion operations commander and a battalion anti-tank missiles commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Forces in the coastal region on Tuesday. Additionally, a company commander in the Radwan Forces was also eliminated.

Over the past week, the IDF eliminated over 200 Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon from the air and ground.

"These strikes further degrade Hezbollah's capability to carry out terror attacks from southern Lebanon against Israeli civilians on the northern border," the IDF stressed, adding that it will "continue to operate to thwart any danger or threat against the State of Israel."