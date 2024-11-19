On Monday, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ali Tawfiq Dweiq, the commander of Hezbollah's medium-range rocket array, in the area of Kfar Jouz in southern Lebanon.

Dweiq commanded the medium-range rocket array since September 2024, replacing the previous commander who was eliminated.

He was also the terrorist responsible for the launch of over 300 projectiles toward the State of Israel, including toward Haifa and central Israel.

Over the past few months, the IDF struck dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah's medium-range rocket array, including launchers that were aimed toward the State of Israel, weapons storage facilities and additional terrorist infrastructure.

"These eliminations are part of IDF efforts to degrade Hezbollah's rocket launching array and its capabilities to fire rockets toward the State of Israel," the IDF stressed.