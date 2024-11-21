IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi on Thursday appointed a team of experts, led by MG (res.) Moti Baruch, to examine and strengthen operational discipline and military culture following the incident in which MAJ (res.) Ze’ev Hanoch Jabo Erlich fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

The team will focus on forming a detailed situational assessment regarding the adherence to operational discipline, military orders and procedures, codes of conduct, and norms practiced within military units on the two main fronts – the north and south.

Additionally, the team will evaluate the implementation of proper military culture in combat units on these fronts and formulate practical recommendations for strengthening operational discipline and military culture in combat overall. The team will conduct an operational review, based on the incident involving the entry of MAJ (res.) Ze’ev Hanoch Jabo Erlich into a combat zone on November 20th, 2024.

The team will commence its activities immediately and will submit its recommendations to the Chief of the General Staff in approximately two weeks.

The team will operate concurrently with the command inquiry led by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin.

Simultaneously, the Military Police have begun conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, and the findings will be forwarded to the Military Advocate General’s Corps for review.