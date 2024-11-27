The ISA and the IDF recently seized weapons originating in Iran and intended to arm terrorist operatives in the Jenin area of Judea and Samaria. Subsequently, another location was revealed where the majority of the cache was buried.

As part of the operation, the forces seized rockets, 40 powerful Claymore explosives of various types, some with wireless activation systems, bombs, mortar launchers, sniper rifles, and additional weapons.

The 4000th Division, the Special Operations Division of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization, headed by Jawad Ghafari, and the Special Operations Unit of the Quds Force, in Syrian territory (18840), under the command of Unit 840's leader, Etsar Bakri, was responsible for the smuggling operation.

"In recent months, Israeli security forces have identified attempts by Iranian forces to resume smuggling advanced weapons into Israel, intended for the Judea and Samaria area," the IDF explained.

"This is part of an ongoing Iranian campaign to destabilize the region's security by arming terrorist cells in Judea and Samaria, to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

"The ISA and the IDF will continue to monitor and thwart in advance any Iranian activity aimed at smuggling weapons into Israel and the Judea and Samaria area."

Among the weapns seized in the ISA and IDF operation were:

* 33 improvised Claymore explosives

* wireless activation systems for Claymore explosives

* 6 RPG-7 launchers

* 3 107mm rockets

* 24 RPG-18 and RPG-22 rockets

* 40 standard large Claymore explosives, including detonators.

* 2 60mm mortar barrels

* 20 60mm mortar shells

* 6 long M16 rifles and 1 M4 rifle, along with ammunition

* 7 Hunter sniper rifles

* 37 pistols (Glock and XD-9)

credit: תקשורת שב"כ

credit: תקשורת שב"כ

credit: תקשורת שב"כ

credit: תקשורת שב"כ

credit: תקשורת שב"כ

credit: תקשורת שב"כ

credit: תקשורת שב"כ

credit: תקשורת שב"כ

credit: תקשורת שב"כ