Military analyst Yossi Yehoshua on Thursday morning slammed the proposed agreement between Israel and Lebanon, saying that it is "filled with holes" and leaves out important military achievements.

"Israel is about to sign with Lebanon on an agreement filled with holes - one that leaves out all of the military achievements against Hezbollah," Yehoshua warned on X.

According to Yehoshua, there are two problematic sections in the proposed agreement.

"The sections about freedom of movement have holes - we rely on the Lebanese army to act against Hezbollah," he noted, adding that, "the organization's Chief of Staff claimed that he had no forces for the task, and it is pretty clear that no political source in Lebanon will activate it against Hezbollah."

The third problem, he said, is the Israeli opposition: "If only Israel had a normal opposition."

On Thursday morning, Al Akhbar reported that the nighttime discussions regarding the ceasefire proposal focused on a number of sections which Lebanon finds to be of great importance, among them the sections related to the borders, implementation times, and the instructions regarding the cessation of the fighting.

Lebanon is demanding that immediately following the ceasefire, a date will be set for the IDF's full withdrawal from Lebanon. This procedure will be accompanied by the release of prisoners and the transfer of the bodies of several Hezbollah terrorists, which were taken by Israel during the ground operations.