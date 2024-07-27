נחיתת מסוק בביה"ח רמב"ם בחיפה דוברות

At least 29 people were injured - and 11 of them killed - when a rocket hit a soccer field on Saturday afternoon in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in northern Israel.

Magen David Adom has reported that of the injured, six are in serious condition, three are in moderate condition, and ten suffered light injuries and shock.

The soccer field is located near a park, and among the injured and killed are children and teens, ages 10-20 years old.

Initial investigations by the IDF show that the aerial defense system had difficulty intercepting the rocket. The incident is under investigation.

MDA Senior EMT Idan Avshalom, who arrived in the initial minutes, described: "I left a nearby kibbutz and arrived at the scene within a few minutes. I saw a large commotion on the soccer field, with severe scenes of casualties and fatalities, destruction, and burning objects. We conducted an initial triage of the victims, and large MDA forces arrived immediately to direct the injured to 3 local clinics."

MDA paramedics Orly Ben Simon and Omri Hochman reported: "When we arrived in the town, we were directed to 3 local clinics where the injured were being sent. We assisted the medical teams, stabilized the patients, and transported the injured to hospitals and helicopters that landed nearby."

MDA paramedic Faiz Mahmoud, a local resident who came to assist the injured, said: "I immediately went to one of the clinics where the injured were brought and saw a large commotion of people. At the same time, large MDA ambulance teams began arriving at the scene. The clinic was full of casualties, including the dead and seriously injured. We were given patients and immediately took them to join the helicopters that had landed nearby."

Ali Tarbia and Farhat Kasseff, United Hatzalah EMTs, recalled: "When we arrived at the soccer field, we encountered a very difficult scene where dozens of children were lying injured on the ground. Together with other United Hatzalah volunteers, we provided them with initial treatment. On two of the victims, we performed CPR together with other medical teams. Nine of the victims were declared dead at the scene due to the severe injuries they sustained."

Following the sirens in Majdal Shamas, the IDF reported: "A short while ago, sirens sounded in the area of Majdal Shams. One projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area. A hit was identified in the area. Injuries were reported. The IDF, in cooperation with the MDA, are at the scene, evacuating those injured."

"Following the sirens that sounded at 17:24 in the area of northern Israel, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted numerous projectiles and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported."

The IDF later added: "The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, the Head of the Operations Directorate, the Commanding Officer of the IAF, and other members of the General Staff Forum, are currently conducting a situational assessment following the recent missile launches at Majdal Shams and other areas of northern Israel."

"It is important to note that the projectile launched at Majdal Shams was a rocket, not a suspicious aerial target."

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has denied any connection to the incident.

However, the IDF reported that, "According to an IDF situational assessment and the intelligence in our possession, the rocket launch toward Majdal Shams was carried out by the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization is behind the rocket launch at a soccer field in Majdal Shams which caused multiple civilian casualties, including children, earlier this evening."

The Commanding Officer of the 210th Divison, BG Yair Peli, is currently holding a situational assessment at the operations center in Majdal Shams, along with the commander of the Home Front Center in the Northern Command and additional commanders.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was updated earlier Saturday on the details of the incident in Majdal Shams.

The Prime Minister is currently holding an additional security consultation with his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, and will hold a security assessment later with all heads of the security establishment.

Immediately upon learning of the disaster, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed that his return to Israel be brought forward as quickly as possible.